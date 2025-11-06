Pill mill operation discovered at DeKalb home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), made a major drug bust, shutting down a pill mill operation.

DKPD said they executed an interdiction stop and a subsequent search warrant on Canberra Drive in Stone Mountain.

During the search at the home, detectives said they uncovered an active pill mill operation, seizing 48 pounds of methamphetamine pills, powder, and two pill press machines.

In total, authorities recovered the following 7.2 kilos (22,800 pills) of ecstasy, 19.4 kilos of methamphetamine powder, 6.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 2.77 pounds of marijuana.

The operation also led to the confiscation of six guns, two of which were reported stolen, DKPD said

Two suspects were arrested and are facing multiple drug-related charges. Their ages and identities were not released.

