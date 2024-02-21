Pair of South Fulton seniors accepted to colleges of their choice; all 113 of them

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two graduating seniors from Westlake High School in South Fulton County are ready to accept an offer from the college of their choice. But, they have a problem and it’s a good problem to have.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was on the campus where each student has been accepted into dozens of universities!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Whenever twelfth graders Desmond Pearl and Cameron Sawyer walk along what’s known as the ‘Senior Wall’ at Westlake High School in South Fulton County, they can see the future.

“Even though I know it’s there, I stop and look and read all the schools. Oh my gosh, it’s touching the floor,” Pearl said.

The Senior Wall has a list of all the colleges and universities Pearl, Sawyer and their classmates have been accepted to. Pearl has reached 63 and Sawyer has reached 50.

“They’re driven. Self-motivated. Outstanding students. But they’re even better people,” Westlake Principal Jarvis Adams said.

TRENDING STORIES:

All of those schools also offered scholarship money. $2 million worth if you added them all up for Pearl and $1.2 million for Sawyer. In the interest of being debt-free, both are considering schools that offer a full ride.

Besides earning great grades, both have also been student leaders from the very beginning.

“I worked so hard for this. Ever since I was young, trying to do the best I could do in school. I always pushed school to be a top priority. I put school before everything,” Sawyer said.

He says he will pursue a career and computer science and launch his own cybersecurity firm one day.

Pearl is thinking politics—eventually.

“I want to run for president of the United States. But I don’t want to do it the conventional way with working my way up through the government. I want to go into psychology first,” Pearl said.

Both students have narrowed it down to their top three schools. The big names include Howard University and Morehouse College.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta post renamed for late-Rep. John Lewis on what would have been his 84th birthday It was two years ago when legislation was passed to rename the main post office in Southwest Atlanta after the civil rights icon.





©2023 Cox Media Group