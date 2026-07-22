Louisiana Attorney General Murrill says prosecutor dropped all felony charges against her

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Wednesday that a special prosecutor dropped all felony criminal charges against her, weeks after she was indicted on accusations of threatening the jobs of New Orleans officials who fought a Republican-led overhaul of courts in the heavily Democratic city.

The case was put on hold almost immediately after the July 2 indictment, when the Louisiana Supreme Court said the local court and special prosecutor did not follow procedures surrounding the indictment. The announcement from Murrill, a Republican, came a day after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, Mayor Helena Moreno and five City Council members sent a letter urging the special prosecutor to drop the case.

“This case should have NEVER been started because there was NO crime,” Murrill said in a statement posted on social media. “This outcome will not deter my efforts to get to the bottom of this. The irresponsible and illegal actions that led to this abuse of the criminal justice system need to never happen again.”

At the center of the case are deepening rifts between leaders of a state that is heavily Republican and Democrats who control Louisiana's most prominent city.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry had promised a swift pardon, saying Murrill would not have her reputation tarnished by an “Orleans Kangaroo court.”

Moreno, a Democrat, was among those who had accused the state’s top law enforcement official in May of making threats against public officials.

The initial 16-count indictment handed up by a New Orleans grand jury accused Murrill, the state’s first female attorney general, of intimidation and malfeasance.

For months, political tensions intensified between Louisiana Republicans and New Orleans officials over a new law that abolished a court clerk office won by an exoneree, Calvin Duncan, who spent nearly three decades in prison. The change consolidated that job with another clerk's office, which Republican supporters said would make the local judicial system more efficient.

New Orleans leaders opposed the change. In May, the City Council set a special election that would have given Duncan a chance to win the newly combined job. Murrill responded by warning local officials in letters that they could lose their offices for violating state “usurper” laws, which forbid support for an unauthorized officeholder.

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Associated Press reporter Jack Brook contributed to this story.

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