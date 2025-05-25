Kyle Larson spins less than 50 laps into Coca-Cola 600 after crashing out of Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson spun less than 50 laps into the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson spun out while leading the race on lap 43. He slid through the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway just a few laps after he hit the wall while running the high line.

The No. 5 goes for a slide, but @KyleLarsonRacin is able to keep it off the wall. pic.twitter.com/5o2rsoX3up — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 25, 2025

The 2021 Cup Series champion arrived in Charlotte with plenty of time to spare after running in the Indianapolis 500. Larson became the fifth driver to run in both races on the same day when he took the green flag for the NASCAR race and was looking to join Tony Stewart as the only driver to run all 600 laps and 1,100 miles in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

That latter goal was squashed less than halfway through the Indy 500 earlier in the day. Larson got to Charlotte so comfortably because he crashed out of the 500 on lap 92 when his car spun after he downshifted between Turns 1 and 2 after a restart. Larson was officially credited with a 27th-place finish after climbing from his car.

Larson qualified second for the 600 and got to keep his starting position after NASCAR gave him an exemption that none of the four previous double drivers received. NASCAR previously mandated that John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch had to start at the back of the field for missing the drivers’ meeting before the race. Larson got an exemption on Saturday that allowed him to start on the front row and be in the lead when his crash happened.

Larson tried to run the double a year ago but a rain-delayed 500 made that impossible. By the time he got to Charlotte for the 600, the race was already past halfway and also postponed for rain. It was officially called before Larson had a chance to get into the car.

Sunday’s Indy 500 was delayed by less than an hour for rain and put Larson on a tight timeline to get to Charlotte if he was able to run all 500 miles. However, the crash made his travel plans easier even if it ruined his race.