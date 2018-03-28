  • The world's largest cruise has set sail this week

    The world’s largest cruise has set sail this week.

    Symphony of the Seas, the latest mega-ship in Royal Caribbean's Oasis class of ships, measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long. The ship can accommodate 5,518 passengers in 2,759 staterooms.

    [PHOTOS of the world’s largest cruise ship] 

    It is also home to the tallest slide at sea, according to the company.

    Symphony of the Seas will welcome its first guests in Barcelona, Spain, on March 31, for its maiden voyage.

