Small plane makes emergency landing on California highway

    Drivers near Oakland, California were stunned when a small plane made an emergency landing on I-580.

    Both the pilot and passenger are OK, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

    Video posted by a driver showed the plane coming in, then landing on the interstate. 

    Authorities said there was no damage to the plane or freeway. The cause for the emergency landing is under investigation.

