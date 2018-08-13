Small plane makes emergency landing on California highway

Drivers near Oakland, California were stunned when a small plane made an emergency landing on I-580.
Both the pilot and passenger are OK, and no injuries were reported on the ground.
Video posted by a driver showed the plane coming in, then landing on the interstate.
Authorities said there was no damage to the plane or freeway. The cause for the emergency landing is under investigation.
Firefighters & @CHPcastrovalley at the scene of an aircraft emergency landing on WB I-580 near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro. Pilot & passenger are ok, no injuries. No injuries to bystanders or vehicles. No damage to plane or freeway. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/ZhRJXxPk5h— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 12, 2018
