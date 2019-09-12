Police buy new bike for 10-year-old 'student of the month' after his was stolen

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A group of Georgia police officers went above and beyond the call of duty when they bought a new bike for a 10-year-old whose bike was stolen.
Last week, the 10-year-old (who wasn't identified) got the brand new bike as a reward for being student of the month, the Savannah Police Department wrote on their Facebook page. Soon after, the bike was stolen by a group of kids.
Police searched high and low for the missing bright orange mountain bike, but weren't able to find it.
Yesterday, Officer Tori Klug visited the boy at home and told him there was a surprise for him in the van.
"As soon as she opened the van's doors and he saw a new bike, his eyes lit up and he started to smile," Savannah Police wrote. "What he didn't know is that officers had been working behind the scenes for days to find a replacement bike for him."
Photos show the boy beaming over the new bike.
"We are so proud of our officers and proud of this boy for his accomplishments as student of the month!" police wrote.
Keep up the good work!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}