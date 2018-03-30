Panda falls out of tree, shocking the other pandas

CHENGDU, CHINA - Two pandas play-wrestling got the shock of their lives when their panda pal fell out of a tree right in front of them.
And don’t worry, no pandas were hurt!
The hilarious video was filmed in Chengdu, China. ABC News posted it to its Facebook page. Thousands of people have commented on it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}