  • Panda falls out of tree, shocking the other pandas

    CHENGDU, CHINA - Two pandas play-wrestling got the shock of their lives when their panda pal fell out of a tree right in front of them.

    And don’t worry, no pandas were hurt!

    The hilarious video was filmed in Chengdu, China. ABC News posted it to its Facebook page. Thousands of people have commented on it.

