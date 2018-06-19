Dog looks guilty after being caught in swimming pool

BUSTED! A "very good dog" was having tons of fun splashing around in this inflatable pool – but quickly changed his behavior as soon as he noticed someone was watching.
The video, posted on ABC News' Facebook page, has been seen more than one million times.
Jerry R. Gordon took the video in Jenks, Oklahoma. In the video, a dog is seen swimming and playing in the pool and as soon as the dog spots Gordon, we slowly walks out and barks at the owner.
Viewers commented that they can relate with the behavior of their pets.
