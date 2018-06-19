  • Dog looks guilty after being caught in swimming pool

    Updated:

    BUSTED! A "very good dog" was having tons of fun splashing around in this inflatable pool – but quickly changed his behavior as soon as he noticed someone was watching.

    The video, posted on ABC News' Facebook page, has been seen more than one million times. 

    Jerry R. Gordon took the video in Jenks, Oklahoma. In the video, a dog is seen swimming and playing in the pool and as soon as the dog spots Gordon, we slowly walks out and barks at the owner. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Viewers commented that they can relate with the behavior of their pets. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog looks guilty after being caught in swimming pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Today is Juneteenth; Here's why it's important

  • Headline Goes Here

    Python hunter rescues 4-foot alligator from the grip of a 10-foot python

  • Headline Goes Here

    Over 550 guns seized from home of convicted felon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in south Florida