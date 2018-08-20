Boy gives rousing rendition of 'Star-Spangled Banner'

FOXBOROUGH, MA - A little boy is being praised for his version of the "Star-Spangled Banner."
Garrett, who is the son of two Boston police officers, was at the Patriots-Eagles preseason game this weekend. When it came time for the national anthem, he stood up, put his hand on chest and sang his heart out.
Video posted onto ABC News' Facebook was shared hundreds of times, and people praised the boy for his song.
One person commented: "I am Canadian and that was the coolest. Great job little man. Bravo."
