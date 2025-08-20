Cracker Barrel’s new logo dumps the barrel amid fall menu campaign

Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday a new look, a new fall menu, a partnership with a country music artist and a limited-time offer.

The new logo is a more simplified design, old-fashioned typography on a yellow background. Gone are the barrel and the person leaning against it.

The Lebanon, Tennessee company says the fall refresh comes amid a new fall menu creative campaign titled “All the More” that features country music artist Jordan Davis, who is currently on tour.

The fall campaign includes new and returning menu items and an new brand look and feel.

“We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us,” said Sarah Moore, chief marketing officer of Cracker Barrel. “With ‘All the More,’ we’re honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall.”

”Cracker Barrel has always felt like home to me," said Jordan Davis. “It’s where the food hits just right, the people treat you like family, and the pace lets you slow down and take a breath.”

To kick-off the partnership, Cracker Barrel and Jordan Davis will host “A Taste of Country, Anytime” event on Thursday in New York City.

This weekend, Cracker Barrel said it will treating everyone across America to a complimentary Classic Side with any purchase up to $3.99 retail value exclusive of tax. The offer is good Saturday and Sunday or while supplies last. Online and to-go orders are excluded. See more here.

The new menu items are available now and include breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as sips and sweets. Featured is hearty fare such as Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie and Slow-Braised Pot Roast, sweet breakfast items such as Butter Pecan French Toast Bake, and even a coffee drink, Brown Sugar Latte. See more menu items here.

Cracker Barrel operates nearly 660 locations nationwide.

The restaurant and country store chain has been redesigning its stores amid a push to become more relevant. The CEO last year bluntly said the brand needed revitalization as it “was not delivering the financial results that shareholders deserve.”

Cracker Barrel launched its strategic transformation in May 2024, focusing on five key areas: “refreshing the brand identity, optimizing menu, pricing and preparation, enhancing store execution and the unique retail experience, expanding digital capabilities and elevating the employee experience.”

The new look includes restaurant redesigns.

In March, the company hired three agencies to support its brand refresh.

“People like what we’re doing,” CEO Julie Felss Masino told ABC’s GMA in response to the shift to a more modern country look. “Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.”

