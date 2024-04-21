Bipartisan bill to protect children from human traffickers passes U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s (D-GA) bipartisan bill to protect children from human traffickers passed the U.S. Senate on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Sens. Ossoff and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the bipartisan Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2024 to prevent child trafficking by strengthening the coordination between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has warned that Georgia is a hotspot for human trafficking with the world’s busiest airport, easy access to highways across major cities, and several large sporting events.

“Child trafficking in Georgia and nationwide is a crisis. Senator Grassley and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to strengthen Federal protections for vulnerable children and increase support for victims of trafficking,” Sen. Ossoff said.

The bill is endorsed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Ossoff was elected in 2021 and currently serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; and Rules Committees.

