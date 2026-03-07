4 die as apparent tornadoes rip through Michigan

UNION LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Four people were killed and several others were injured after an apparent tornadoes touched down in Michigan.

The Branch County sheriff said a suspected tornado in the Union Lake area left three people dead and at least 12 people injured, ABC News reported. Three people were hospitalized.

Local officials in Cass County, said one person was killed and several others were hurt after a suspected tornado touched down near Edwardsburg late Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the region Friday afternoon.

