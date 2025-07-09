Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Models Needed For Clothing Brand Shoot! Compensated'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Model For Clothing Brand (models, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Book of Nemo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Leader (day player, 25-60)

--- Blue Leader (day player, 24-60)

--- Unconscious Child (day player, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'East'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jaslyn Murphy (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Keisha Smith (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Damontre Harris (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Another Man's Wife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gala Attendees (background extra, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.