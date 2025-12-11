Most common jobs 150 years ago in Georgia

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation's economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid- to late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions. This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government's ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market's history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Georgia from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

#1. Agricultural laborers

- Georgia employment: 264,605

- National employment: 2,885,996

--- #2 most common job in the U.S.

#2. Farmers and planters

- Georgia employment: 70,468

- National employment: 2,977,711

--- #1 most common job in the U.S.

#3. Domestic servants

- Georgia employment: 37,027

- National employment: 975,734

--- #4 most common job in the U.S.

#4. Laborers (not specified)

- Georgia employment: 14,976

- National employment: 1,031,666

--- #3 most common job in the U.S.

#5. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

- Georgia employment: 4,920

- National employment: 154,027

--- #9 most common job in the U.S.

#6. Carpenters and joiners

- Georgia employment: 4,723

- National employment: 344,596

--- #5 most common job in the U.S.

#7. Clerks in stores

- Georgia employment: 3,028

- National employment: 222,504

--- #6 most common job in the U.S.

#8. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

- Georgia employment: 2,604

- National employment: 161,820

--- #8 most common job in the U.S.

#9. Blacksmiths

- Georgia employment: 2,262

- National employment: 141,774

--- #11 most common job in the U.S.

#10. Teachers (not specified)

- Georgia employment: 2,119

- National employment: 126,822

--- #12 most common job in the U.S.

#11. Cotton-mill operatives

- Georgia employment: 2,052

- National employment: 111,606

--- #14 most common job in the U.S.

#12. Launderers and laundresses

- Georgia employment: 1,988

- National employment: 60,906

--- #21 most common job in the U.S.

#13. Traders and dealers in groceries

- Georgia employment: 1,696

- National employment: 74,410

--- #19 most common job in the U.S.

#14. Physicians and surgeons

- Georgia employment: 1,537

- National employment: 62,383

--- #20 most common job in the U.S.

#15. Traders and dealers (not specified)

- Georgia employment: 1,444

- National employment: 100,406

--- #15 most common job in the U.S.

#16. Boot and shoe makers

- Georgia employment: 1,375

- National employment: 171,127

--- #7 most common job in the U.S.

#17. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)

- Georgia employment: 1,282

- National employment: 41,619

--- #33 most common job in the U.S.

#18. Draymen, hackmen, teamsters, &c

- Georgia employment: 1,279

- National employment: 120,756

--- #13 most common job in the U.S.

#19. Saw-mill operatives

- Georgia employment: 1,215

- National employment: 47,298

--- #25 most common job in the U.S.

#20. Millers

- Georgia employment: 1,206

- National employment: 41,582

--- #34 most common job in the U.S.

#21. Traders and dealers in dry-goods

- Georgia employment: 1,126

- National employment: 39,790

--- #37 most common job in the U.S.

#22. Clergymen

- Georgia employment: 953

- National employment: 43,874

--- #28 most common job in the U.S.

#23. Officials of Government

- Georgia employment: 890

- National employment: 44,743

--- #26 most common job in the U.S.

#24. Masons, brick and stone

- Georgia employment: 867

- National employment: 89,710

--- #17 most common job in the U.S.

#25. Lawyers

- Georgia employment: 851

- National employment: 40,736

--- #35 most common job in the U.S.

#26. Soldiers (United States Army)

- Georgia employment: 719

- National employment: 22,081

--- #56 most common job in the U.S.

#27. Wheelwrights

- Georgia employment: 712

- National employment: 20,942

--- #58 most common job in the U.S.

#28. Painters and varnishers

- Georgia employment: 697

- National employment: 85,123

--- #18 most common job in the U.S.

#29. Carriage and wagon makers

- Georgia employment: 543

- National employment: 42,464

--- #31 most common job in the U.S.

#30. Employees of hotels and restaurants (not clerks)

- Georgia employment: 543

- National employment: 23,438

--- #54 most common job in the U.S.

#31. Milliners, dress and mantua makers

- Georgia employment: 501

- National employment: 92,084

--- #16 most common job in the U.S.

#32. Book-keepers and accountants in stores

- Georgia employment: 482

- National employment: 31,177

--- #43 most common job in the U.S.

#33. Iron & steel works & shops operatives (not specified)

- Georgia employment: 466

- National employment: 22,141

--- #55 most common job in the U.S.

#34. Gardeners and nurserymen

- Georgia employment: 451

- National employment: 31,435

--- #42 most common job in the U.S.

#35. Printers

- Georgia employment: 436

- National employment: 39,860

--- #36 most common job in the U.S.

#36. Farm and plantation overseers

- Georgia employment: 427

- National employment: 3,609

--- #155 most common job in the U.S.

#37. Woodchoppers

- Georgia employment: 418

- National employment: 8,338

--- #99 most common job in the U.S.

#38. Nurses

- Georgia employment: 380

- National employment: 10,976

--- #86 most common job in the U.S.

#39. Cabinetmakers

- Georgia employment: 364

- National employment: 42,835

--- #30 most common job in the U.S.

#40. Brick and tile makers

- Georgia employment: 338

- National employment: 26,070

--- #50 most common job in the U.S.

#41. Porters in stores and warehouses

- Georgia employment: 335

- National employment: 16,631

--- #67 most common job in the U.S.

#42. Hucksters

- Georgia employment: 296

- National employment: 17,362

--- #64 most common job in the U.S.

#43. Bakers

- Georgia employment: 284

- National employment: 27,680

--- #47 most common job in the U.S.

#44. Butchers

- Georgia employment: 280

- National employment: 44,354

--- #27 most common job in the U.S.

#45. Barbers and hairdressers

- Georgia employment: 279

- National employment: 23,935

--- #52 most common job in the U.S.

#46. Traders and dealers in cotton

- Georgia employment: 256

- National employment: 1,701

--- #207 most common job in the U.S.

#47. Tinners

- Georgia employment: 245

- National employment: 30,524

--- #44 most common job in the U.S.

#48. Harness and saddle makers

- Georgia employment: 240

- National employment: 32,817

--- #41 most common job in the U.S.

#49. Barkeepers

- Georgia employment: 224

- National employment: 14,362

--- #74 most common job in the U.S.

#50. Employees of Government

- Georgia employment: 220

- National employment: 14,407

--- #73 most common job in the U.S.