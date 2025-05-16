Milton High School’s girls tennis team fans are seeing double (and double, and double, and double)

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton High School girls tennis team is quite the spectacle. All season long, Eagles fans have been seeing double - four times over.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m Elizabeth.” “I’m Amelia.” (Wilkes)

“I’m Whitney.” “I’m Chelsea.”(Burke)

“I’m Addison.” “I’m Sophia.” (Gray)

“I’m Annika.” “I’m Vara.” (Nath)

“We have four sets of identical twins on our tennis team. Yeah, it’s wild!” Head Coach Catherine Bailey said.

During practice at Northwestern Middle School Friday, Channel 2 did a double take.

“Being a twin ...” “... You get a lot of attention,” the Wilkes sisters said.

“How do we tell the difference between each other?” “Normally it’s short hair, long hair,” the Nath sisters said.

“It’s fun!” “We don’t like to play doubles together!” the Burke sisters said.

“It’s like, oh ...” “... You’re looked at like, huh?” the Gray sisters said.

All are part of a team that can really bring it. They’re about to play for the state championship.

“Oh, we’re so excited!” “We’re really excited!” the Wilkes sisters said.

It has been quite a season.

“We’re excited. We hope to bring home a state championship. The girls are ready,” Coach Bailey said.

The state title matches will be played at Milton High School on Monday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group