Macon 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Macon, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 76 °F on Saturday, while the low is 41 °F on Thursday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 2 days this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 62 °F, low of 42 °F (28% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 72 °F, low of 44 °F (58% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 69 °F, low of 49 °F (43% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (17 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 59 °F, low of 41 °F (31% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 64 °F, low of 42 °F (27% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 76 °F, low of 54 °F (46% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 56 °F, low of 46 °F (82% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM