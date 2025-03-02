WSB’s Fred Blankenship tours Los Angeles with our Oscars contest winner

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The biggest night in Hollywood happens tonight at the 2025 Oscars, the 97th annual Academy Awards.

WSB Anchor Fred Blankenship accompanied a Covington woman who won the trip of a lifetime to see the Kelly and Mark “Live After the Oscars” show.

Lillian Shipmon wasted no time jumping right into the Oscars action in Los Angeles.

“I think this is just totally freaking amazing. Unbelievable,” she said. “I’m so excited.”

The retired teacher from Covington, known by some as the ‘dancing granny’ proved that she’s earned that title - enjoying some dance moves with Fred on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She didn’t waste any time taking in the sights and snapping some photos with some famous figures.

“What are you looking forward to the most?” Fred asked her before they departed for California. “I’m looking forward to seeing some of the stars you know. I may just snag me an award of my own. I mean everything is Hollywood you can do anything you want,” she replied.

Lillian, her daughter, and Fred will attend an Oscars watch party at the Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Bouelvard tonight.

Then they’ll head to Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday morning.

Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with The Oscars Red Carpet Show, followed by the 97th annual Academy Awards at 7 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group