Woman with pacemaker’s power cut off in East Point -- even though she paid bill, friends say

EAST POINT, Ga. — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on a major problem in which utility bills suddenly skyrocket.

Some customers said their water and power has even been cut off.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was in East Point Friday, where a family saw her reporting earlier in the week and reached out. They said their elderly mother’s electricity was cut off, even though she was making payments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charlotte Wooten is 77 years old and lives with a pacemaker for her heart, which requires electricity.

When Lincoln reported the story on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. on Friday, Wooten had been without electricity for going on 48 hours. The family said they paid on the account and now want to know why the city won’t turn the electricity back on.

Jamie Palmer, a family friend, said she’s advocating for the senior who had no choice but to sit in her home with no electricity.

“I was very disturbed to know she didn’t have power,” Palmer said.

Palmer said that with each passing minute and rising temperatures, she fears the worst for her friend.

“It’s very critical to keep it alert, so if anything goes wrong with her heart, she’s notified,” Palmer said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Palmer said the City of East Point disconnected the electricity Thursday. She said Wooten paid the $239 currently due.

An East Point customer service representative confirmed that the amount had been paid on June 8.

She said Wooten was working out a payment plan to pay the remaining $300 balance with East Point after falling behind on bills when she was admitted to rehab for other medical issues.

“She’s very, very thorough about her bills,” Palmer said. “You shouldn’t cut off her power being over 65 and having a medical illness.”

On Thursday, Wooten’s neighbor, Sonja Patterson, said the city turned her water and electricity off after she paid $150 toward her bill.

“I don’t want to cry, but I’m frustrated. I don’t know what else to do,” Patterson said.

With multiple complaints from customers, Lincoln wanted to get the city’s side.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She made several phone calls to the City of East Point and eventually went to City Hall after she didn’t get a response.

A city employee told Lincoln no one was available to interview because it was Friday and there was an upcoming holiday. They released a statement on Friday evening that read:

“The City of East Point acknowledges the concerns raised by our valued customers regarding the billing and disconnection of water services. We understand that access to clean and reliable water is an essential necessity, and we take these concerns seriously. The City apologizes for any inconvenience or confusion caused by our billing system. We are actively reviewing our processes to ensure accuracy and transparency in our billing practices. We are committed to addressing any billing discrepancies promptly and providing our customers with clear and understandable invoices. Regarding disconnections, we recognize the importance of maintaining water service for all individuals and households, particularly those facing financial difficulties. We are working diligently to establish better communication channels and assistance programs to support customers who may be struggling to pay their bills. Our aim is to find compassionate and viable solutions to prevent unnecessary disconnections and ensure access to water for those in need. We value our customers’ feedback and encourage them to reach out to our dedicated customer service team to address any specific concerns. We are committed to actively listening, addressing issues promptly, and continuously improving our services to meet the needs of our community. As an organization, we remain committed to providing reliable and accessible water services to all residents. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our customers as we work to resolve these concerns and strengthen our commitment to service excellence. For further information or inquiries, please contact our customer service hotline at 494-270-7175 or visit our website at www.Eastpointcity.org Thank you for your attention and cooperation.”

Patterson’s water and electricity were turned back on after Channel 2 Action News first reported the story.

Georgia state code says the utility service should not be discontinued for nonpayment of a bill if a customer can prove that they have a serious medical illness. That has to be written down or done orally.

RELATED NEWS:

Woman says she made payments towards $2K bill for 1 month of water, city still turned her water off “I don’t know what else to do. I’m so frustrated. I need help,” the homeowner said.

©2022 Cox Media Group