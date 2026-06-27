Woman fighting for her life after being shot outside Georgia store

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is fighting to stay alive after being shot in the head outside of a store in Meriwether County.

On Sunday evening, deputies responded to Gentry’s Country Store on Luthersville Road where they found a woman in a car who had been shot in the head.

She was flown to a metro Atlanta trauma center where she is currently listed in critical condition.

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Investigators have since arrested Deshontae Clements, 41, of Greenville and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They believe Clements and the victim, whose name has not been released, know one another, and the public was not in danger.

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“We understand the public’s interest whenever a serious incident like this occurs, and we are committed to keeping our community informed,” Sheriff Chuck Smith said.

Detectives are still investigating and Clements could face more charges.

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