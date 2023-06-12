Woman arrested weeks later after allegedly hitting officer with car, tossing drugs at Ga. prison

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The woman accused in May of hitting an officer with her car at Lee Arrendale State Prison, then getting away on foot has been arrested, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Leticia Erika Perry of Summerville was accused of using her Lexus to hit a corrections officer while he was investigating a suspected contraband drop at the prison fence on May 24.

The officer, William Edgar Hitchcock, was driving a Ford F-150 when he was hit.

Officers were investigating an area on Shore Circle west of Mt. Zion Church Road, where they’d found a 2008 Lexus RX stopped off the roadway with the lights off.

When Hitchcock tried to speak to the driver, she reportedly drove off, hitting Hitchcock on his left side and leg area, then hitting the prison truck he had been driving.

According to deputies, Perry and Devonte Jenkins of Dalton had been throwing drugs over a gate at Lee Arrendale Prison.

The Lexus became disabled and Perry and Jenkins ran away on foot.

Georgia State Patrol officers then searched for both Perry and Jenkins, arresting Jenkins near the Cornelia and Baldwin city limits, according to deputies.

He was charged with possession of prohibited items by a state inmate, bringing contraband across guard lines, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Perry remained at large until mid-June.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said that they found Perry, arrested her, and took her to the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday.

Perry was charged with aggravated assault, criminal interference with government property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to report an accident, seatbelt violation, and driving while license was suspended or revoked, according to deputies.

