Woman accused of murdering 6-month-old daughter, Georgia police say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been charged with the murder of her 6-month-old daughter.
Columbus police said 23-year-old Shantra Gates was arrested on Thursday in connection to her daughter’s death.
According to the investigation, the incident happened in September.
Authorities did not provide any further information surrounding the investigation.
Gates is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.
