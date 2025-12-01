Widespread rain moving through tonight, Tuesday morning

ATLANTA — The new week starts off mainly dry and cloudy, but that will change as we move into Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says rain returns and some of the rain will be heavy overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Widespread rainfall totals up to an inch are likely with higher amounts possible in a few areas.

We’ll dry out Wednesday, but our next system moves in Thursday and into Friday.

