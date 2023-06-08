Which Georgia counties had the most home sales; Is your neighborhood about to get busy?

ATLANTA — From May 2022 to 2023, home sales in Georgia have surged in the Atlanta metro area, though they’re still lower than the year before.

This past May, 9,145 homes sold in Georgia.

Data from GeorgiaMLS shows the bulk of home sales were in just 24 of Georgia’s 159 counties, though the top 10 were more concentrated.

Due to urban density and population shifts, the bulk of the metro areas that saw large amounts of sales go under contract were in the metro Atlanta area.

The counties with the most sales to go under contract in May were Gwinnett and Fulton, each with around 800 or more.

While about a dozen counties had more than 200 sales go under contract in the past month, some had none.

Counties with no sales, or even less than 10 sales in May, were scattered around the state, including in areas with dense populations like areas around Columbus, Augusta and Savannah.

Here are the top 10 counties with the most sales to go under contract in May, and the average price listed in the data.

Gwinnett County - 855 - $501,574 Fulton County - 797 - $669,555 Cobb County - 580 - $567,639 DeKalb County - 511 - $496,578 Henry County - 437 - $420,152 Cherokee County - 347 - $560,585 Houston County - 290 - $302,230 Coweta County - 274 - $476,422 Paulding County - 262 - $397,413 Clayton County - 254 - $281,296

While Gwinnett and Fulton counties made up roughly 18% of the sales in May, they were not home to the highest average costs for homes under contract.

The counties with the highest average sale prices in May, for sales that did go under contract, were Fannin and Wilkinson counties.

Fannin County had 36 homes go under contract for an average cost of $1,337,536, while a single home sold in Wilkinson for $1,164,000.

