What’s the latest on major construction projects at the World’s Busiest Airport?

ATLANTA — If you’ve recently flown out of Atlanta and the world’s busiest airport, you’ve likely seen major construction underway.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is in the middle of ATL Next which includes billions to expand and upgrade the airport.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the airport’s ATL Industry Day on Tuesday. The annual event includes panels, expos and sessions for small businesses and contractors.

“Get educated on how to get it and if bigger companies need sub-contractors or things like that, we kind of get involved in the process,” said Othel Flemming with Top Notch Home Services.

Airport officials also offer a preview of some of the work to come and changes passengers will see with huge projects underway, and on the horizon.

With cosmetic work in the domestic terminal complete, along with upgrading all security checkpoints, the most noticeable changes underway now include the construction of a massive parking deck where the old South Economy lot used to be.

The seven-deck structure will nearly double the capacity and number of parking spaces. Inside the airport, one of the biggest projects to date got underway at the end of last year: the widening of the D-concourse, totaling $1.3 billion.

“These are the people who actually get the work done,” said Frank Rucker, Sr. Deputy General Manager of Infrastructure for the airport.

Those at the ATL Industry Day can connect and learn directly from the airport’s staff and leaders, who are the ones making the decisions and awarding contracts.

“We gotta look at how we basically absorb and accommodate the increased projections and we go forward into the future,” Rucker said.

Other projects underway include improvements to the plane train running underground between terminals and work about to start to upgrade the MARTA train station which will shut it down for six weeks.

Airport and MARTA officials will hold a news conference on Friday with more details about the closure.

