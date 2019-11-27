0 What is Steals and Deals and how does it work?

What is Steals and Deals?

Local Steals and Deals is hosted by shopping expert, Lisa Robertson, and offers shoppers the chance to purchase brands at great prices.

How can I get in on the deals?

To get this product information, you simply need to subscribe to notifications at localstealsanddeals.com by email or by texting the word DEALS to 65000.

Here is how it works:

1) Local Steals and Deals offers outstanding deals with fantastic brands.

2) You visit localstealsanddeals.com to see all the current deals

3) You can purchase multiple deals from different brands in one single checkout.

4) Deals are available for a limited time only, but with the discounted prices, they often sell out early.

5) To get the best prices, brands ship their orders directly from their warehouse to you. You'll receive a tracking number within 48 hours of your purchase.

6) Most brands include free shipping. Others may have a small, flat-rate shipping fee that will be clearly indicated on the product page.

Local Steals and Deals can sell out fast, but they do provide options on sold out products when possible. Depending on the product, some brands can offer backorders, which will be indicated on the product page. If not, some brands provide extended offers. You can sign up to for extended offers when that product is back in stock and they will honor that price.

Need help?

They promise a great shopping experience. If you're not completely satisfied, they will replace your order or return your money*. Just email localstealsanddeals@knocking.co or get a live person at 1-888-813-3257 or 1-888-81DEALS Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm ET and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm ET.

*Terms and Conditions apply, see Localstealsanddeals.com for details. Dependent on the brand, deals may be valid in the United States only. Shipping policies and rates are determined by each brand and are listed at the time of purchase. The webstore is operated under different terms and conditions than WSBTV.com. WSB-TV is an affiliate marketer for Local Steals and Deals and receives financial consideration in connection with the service.

