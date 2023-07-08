West Georgia woman faces meth trafficking charge after drug raid while she wasn’t home

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman wasn’t at her Haralson County home when it was raided earlier this week, but she’s now been arrested.

Deputies say they searched a home on Ballpark Road in Buchanan, Ga. on Thursday as part of a months-long investigation.

Inside, the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and Haralson deputies found 112 grams of methamphetamine.

Kristina Campbell Prince wasn’t home when they searched the house, but she was found and arrested on Friday.

She is facing a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies say this isn’t the first time they’ve conducted a drug bust at the same house.

Just over a year ago, Ashley Nicole Dawn Reynolds was arrested at the same house with half of a kilo of meth.

“These drug houses bring a lot of problems and unwanted traffic into these neighborhoods. This house has now been investigated twice for drug trafficking,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Prince is being held in the Haralson County Jail.

