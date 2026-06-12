Water main break shuts down DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews have shut down 1216 Old Constitution Road to repair a broken water main.

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Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, but use caution and expect traffic delays.

Customers in the area will experience interruption of water service due to the water main repair. Bottled water will be distributed at 3316 Fayetteville Road, SE, near the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Bailey Street for any impacted residents.

We’ll have the latest on the water main on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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