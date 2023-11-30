WATCH: Former UGA star surprises fans with angelic voice on Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas album

PHILADELPHIA — Former University of Georgia standout Jordan Davis soars like a Philadelphia Eagle, but did you know he can sing like an angel, too?

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back by popular demand “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” the team’s Christmas album featuring covers by the Eagles players.

In a TikTok video posted by the NFL, the team recruited defensive tackle Davis to sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” At first, Davis appeared shy.

“Why am I so nervous? Goodness gracious, this is excruciating,” he said.

But then, he shocked everyone with his tenor range.

Davis has always shown an appreciation for musical talent going back to his days in Athens.

During his Senior Day at UGA, Davis celebrated his final home game at Sanford Stadium by leading the Red Coats Marching Band in the Georgia fight song.

“When they called me an honorary member and handed me the plaque, handed me the coat, it was really special. It makes me feels great because they love me as much as I love them,” Davis said at the time. “I wish that they had more recognition and love from Dawg Nation. They play every week. Every week, they are there getting me hyped up. So it’s only right that I went over there and showed them love.”

