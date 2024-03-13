WATCH: First responders pull car out of Waffle House in Cobb County after driver crashed into it

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows first responders removing a car from a Waffle House in Cobb County.

According to reports from Triple Team Traffic, earlier Tuesday afternoon, a car crashed into the Waffle House on Floyd Road in Mableton.

The video sent to Triple Team Traffic by first responders shows a truck removing the vehicle from the middle of the restaurant.

The details of how the crash happened are unclear.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb Police for details but has not heard back.

