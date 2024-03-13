WATCH: First responders pull car out of Waffle House in Cobb County after driver crashed into it

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows first responders removing a car from a Waffle House in Cobb County.
According to reports from Triple Team Traffic, earlier Tuesday afternoon, a car crashed into the Waffle House on Floyd Road in Mableton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The video sent to Triple Team Traffic by first responders shows a truck removing the vehicle from the middle of the restaurant.
The details of how the crash happened are unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former officer who shot, killed unarmed Black man in 2015 has conviction overturned
- Family of 5 went kayaking on Georgia creek. Two drowned after their kayak overturned
- 2 Ga. teens killed, 2 critically injured in crash, deputies say
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb Police for details but has not heard back.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group