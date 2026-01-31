Warming centers in metro Atlanta open amid snow, bitter cold

ATLANTA — Area governments and agencies are stepping up to provide people with places to escape the winter weather.

Eastern parts of metro Atlanta and northern Georgia are experiencing significant snow, and those who aren’t seeing accumulating snow are dealing with bitter cold.

As a result, warming centers have been activated:

Cherokee County

Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station on Sunday, Feb. 1 and Monday, Feb. 2, to provide a safe, warm place for those in need. All are welcome:

Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Pkwy.

Guests may arrive between 6 and 8 p.m.

Departure is by 8 a.m. the following morning.

For questions or additional information, please call: 770-406-6161.

Clayton County

Clayton County will open the following warming centers:

Anointed Vision of Hope (Shelter), 8049 Webb Road 7911 North McDonough St., Riverdale-MARTA Bus Route #191. Until Sunday, Feb. 1.

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters media room, 7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro, Bus Route #198. Seven days/24 hours of operation.

Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park through Sunday, Feb. 1

NOTE: Ujimay Way (404-267-1853) & Hearts to Nourish Hope (404-375-5341) will canvass the county to provide transportation to locations. Text only after 10 p.m.

Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cobb County

MUST Ministries anticipates their warming shelter will be open until possibly Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Hope House shelter at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, will provide shelter and meals for men, women and children. Those who want to use the shelter should arrive by 8 p.m..

Because of how much the shelter has been open, it is running low on essential supplies, as Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this week.

For more information about MUST Ministries’ services or how to help, visit their website.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County’s warming centers will be open through Monday, Feb. 2.

The following locations will be open o for the 24-hour activation:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr, Scottdale,

All transportation routes will originate from Frontline Response Headquarters (2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta). Routes will begin at 6 p.m., with initial pickups completed by 7:30 p.m.

Following the initial pickups, final sweep operations will continue from 7:30 p.m. through 10 p.m., with all routes concluding promptly at 10 p.m.

Gwinnett County

Five warming stations will be open through 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2.

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville

Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal and get some rest. The warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Visit RideGwinnett.com for real-time bus tracking and microtransit information.

Rockdale County

The county is opening a warming center at J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor St., Conyers. The center will be open 24 hours Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 470-334-5000.

South Fulton

For those in need of a warm place to come in from the cold, the city continues to offer a warming facility at:

Burdett Park, 2945 Burdett Road, College Park

Residents are encouraged to continue using this location to stay safe and warm.

