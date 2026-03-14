Warm start to the weekend before strong storms, big temperature drop 

ATLANTA — A sunny and warm day is expected today before weather conditions begin to change heading into the second half of the weekend.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says clouds will increase early Sunday, with isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon.

Deon says Sunday night, a cold front will move into north Georgia, bringing the risk of strong to severe storms overnight into Monday. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail. Heavy rain is also possible.

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By Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s as much colder air moves in.

Tracking and timing storms on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Conditions will continue turning colder overnight, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing by Tuesday morning.

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