Warm and dry weather for Easter weekend

As we head into the weekend, we will be near 87 degrees Saturday afternoon – just one degree shy of the record high from 1941.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A mix of sun and clouds with no threat for rain is ahead on Saturday and Sunday as well.

It will be a mild start for the 7 a.m. sunrise at Stone Mountain, one of metro Atlanta’s Easter traditions, at 64 degrees.

Through Easter Day, we will warm up to the upper 70s by noon and up to 85 later in the afternoon.

Our next chance of rain comes early in the week. Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking that LIVE on Channel 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group