Officer suspended after video of police breaking up 'out of control' party

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family says their father was dragged, tased and arrested just hours before Father's Day.
Channel 2 Action News has obtained the video that has them outraged.
According to the family, police arrived at the townhomes near Wheel House Lane in Monroe Saturday night to break up a teen party that had gotten out of control.
The family says they were sitting on the porch and weren't involved in the incident. Video shows police tase the father and drag him out into the driveway.
The family told Channel 2's Tom Jones police should have never treated him that way.
We've learned the sheriff suspended one of the officers, not for the tasing but for something else, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
