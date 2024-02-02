Walton County

Metro Atlanta school resource deputy hit by car while directing traffic, GSP says

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Walton County GSP crash (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school resource deputy has been hospitalized after officials say he was involved in a car crash.

Georgia State Patrol officials told Channel 2 Action News on Thursday morning troopers received reports of two crashes along Park Street and Guthrie Cemetery Road near Walnut Grove High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, a vehicle hit a Walton County Sheriff’s school resource deputy while they were directing traffic at the high school.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

No further information regarding the crash has been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash remains under investigation.

The Walton County School District and Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that they are complying with GSP amid the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Study shows half of nation’s renters are struggling with rent, and in Ga. it’s not much different

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read