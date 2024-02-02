Metro Atlanta school resource deputy hit by car while directing traffic, GSP says

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school resource deputy has been hospitalized after officials say he was involved in a car crash.

Georgia State Patrol officials told Channel 2 Action News on Thursday morning troopers received reports of two crashes along Park Street and Guthrie Cemetery Road near Walnut Grove High School.

According to the investigation, a vehicle hit a Walton County Sheriff’s school resource deputy while they were directing traffic at the high school.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

No further information regarding the crash has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Walton County School District and Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that they are complying with GSP amid the investigation.

