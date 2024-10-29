GA woman accused of using job as meal delivery driver for trafficking meth

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a woman they say used her position as a “meals on wheels” driver to distribute drugs.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Tammy Dyer in September when they learned of her alleged involvement with a drug trafficking organization.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators got a search warrant to search her home, where they found nearly 500 grams of meth inside.

The sheriff’s office said Dyer worked as a meal delivery driver and would occasionally use her job to distribute the drugs.

Dyer faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. She remains in the Walton County jail without bond, according to records.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group