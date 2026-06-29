Videos taken inside metro Atlanta school, park restrooms; FBI looks for victims

Parents are worried their children might be victims of a potential child predator.

FBI agents found a series of videos they believe were taken inside of public restrooms at locations in Gwinnett, Jackson, and Oconee counties between February 2024 and March 2026.

Agents say they need help putting victim’s names with faces found on several videos, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

The FBI says they have at least 17 videos taken by a secret camera at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula.

They say they have another 18 from Mountain View High School.

“On Friday night, I got a text from another parent that found out about it,” said parent Amanda Button.

She said she is terribly worried that there could be videos of her two sons circulating somewhere on the internet after the FBI says a child predator suspect took dozens of videos in public restrooms and athletic events at places across three counties.

The FBI has potential victims but don’t have names.

They set up a website showing specific locations and dates of the videos and asked parents to let them know if their children were there at those times.

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