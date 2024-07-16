Video shows incident that caused police activity, lane closures along I-85 NB in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several police officers were on the scene at Interstate 85 northbound past SR 155 at Clairmont Road.

Around 6:30 p.m., video from Georgia DOT showed stand-still traffic as all lanes were closed.

RED ALERT due to Police Activity on I-85/nb at Clairmomt Road (exit 91). All lanes are closed. Only a right lane is open on the southbound side. Avoid. Use the Access Road or Buford Hwy. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/tnJ3F2VrnT — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 15, 2024

There have been no updated from DeKalb police.

There are no other details on what caused the traffic from police, however, a viewer sent in video of the commotion.

In the video, you can see a person standing next to a police car. Police officers are seen on the other side of the interstate with their weapons drawn.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb Police for more details and we are waiting to hear back.

