Video shows incident that caused police activity, lane closures along I-85 NB in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several police officers were on the scene at Interstate 85 northbound past SR 155 at Clairmont Road.
Around 6:30 p.m., video from Georgia DOT showed stand-still traffic as all lanes were closed.
RED ALERT due to Police Activity on I-85/nb at Clairmomt Road (exit 91). All lanes are closed. Only a right lane is open on the southbound side. Avoid. Use the Access Road or Buford Hwy. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/tnJ3F2VrnT— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 15, 2024
There have been no updated from DeKalb police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- People who gave Atlanta real estate investor money say they are out tens of thousands of dollars
- ‘This is not motherhood:’ Woman sentenced in 5-year-old son’s death after stabbing him 22 times
- Judge presiding over Young Thug YSL trial removed from the case
There are no other details on what caused the traffic from police, however, a viewer sent in video of the commotion.
In the video, you can see a person standing next to a police car. Police officers are seen on the other side of the interstate with their weapons drawn.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb Police for more details and we are waiting to hear back.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group