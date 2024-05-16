US Army veteran to be honored at Rome event, receive Quilt of Valor

ROME, Ga. — A U.S. Army veteran will be honored at the second annual Northwest Georgia We CARE Vet Fair Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by United Military Care, U.S. Army Major Sylvia James will receive a Quilt of Valor at noon at the Forum River Center in Rome.

James served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2005 both domestically and overseas.

United Military Care said her assignments while in active service took her to Fort Liberty in North Carolina, K-16 Army Airfield and Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, Fort Lee in Virginia, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, Fort Belvoir in Virginia, the Pentagon and Fort Hood, Texas.

During her service, James received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Armed Services Expedition Medal and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Identification Badge.

Currently, James works as a Delivery Station Manager for Amazon at their Fairburn facility.

During the event at the Forum River Center, Amazon will be providing groceries to 200 veteran families in need as part of the We CARE Vet Fair.

