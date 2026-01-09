Local

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: All lanes of I-75/85 southbound shut down

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Triple Team Traffic Red Alert
By WSBTV.com News Staff

A crash investigation has shut down the downtown connector Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened in the I-75/85 southbound lanes before University Ave. exit. The crash involved several cars.

It’s unclear how long it will take before the lanes can reopen.

Triple Team Traffic guides you around the backups, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read