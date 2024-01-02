TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 NB reopening after serious crash near Cumberland Pkwy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound in Cobb County have reopened after a serious crash before the morning rush.

Triple Team Traffic reported the crash near Cumberland Parkway just around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed police had the lanes shut down for hours. They reopened them after 7 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police and fire officials to confirm if anyone was injured in the crash.

