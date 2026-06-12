Rick Ross Car and Bike show returns, traffic advisory issued

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike show is back this Saturday, prompting the South Fulton Police Department to implement a traffic advisory and a heavy police presence along Old National Highway.

The event has brought in huge crowds over the years.

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However, neighbors in the area have complained over the years about how congested the roads get.

With efforts to keep traffic moving along, police say there will be nearly four dozen officers on duty to manage the event beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

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For neighbors and drivers, traffic is expected to pick up beginning around 10:00 a.m., with another peak expected near 6:00 p.m. as the event concludes.

There should be no parking on the roadway. There will be off-site parking and shuttles available from World Changers and the Masonic Lodge.

The center lane of Old National Highway is reserved for shuttle operations.

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Code enforcement will be on site for any unauthorized vending, grilling, and right-of-way issues.

Anyone set to attend the Burdette Recreation Center event or traveling in the area should plan ahead and expect delays.

An alternate route suggestion for drivers is to take Old Bill Cock Road.

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