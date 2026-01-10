Local

Tornado watch in effect for west Georgia, Alabama counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tornado watch today
Be weather aware on Saturday with the risk for isolated strong to severe storms. The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado is possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

A tornado watch has been issued until 11 a.m. eastern for the following counties: Carroll, Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson, Heard and Polk. The watch also includes Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area until 10 a.m. central.

Tornado Safety

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says there is also a flood watch in effect. Nitz says 2-4 inches of rainfall are likely with isolated 5-6 inches possible in spots.

Flood watch Saturday

