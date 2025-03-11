Today marks 20 years since deadly Fulton County Courthouse shooting rampage

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday marks 20 years since Brian Nichols went on a shooting rampage at the Fulton County Courthouse and killed four people, sparking a giant manhunt.

On March 11, 2005, Nichols shot and killed Superior Court Judge Rowland Barnes, court reporter Julie Ann Brandau and Fulton County Deputy Hoyt Teasley. Later that night, Nichols shot and killed federal agent David Wilhelm outside the home he was building in Buckhead.

Nichols is serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole for the killings.

On Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office held a moment of silence in memory of the victims. All Fulton County buildings will also fly flags at half-staff for the day.

“Today and always, we are grateful for the bravery, dedication and service of our law enforcement officers and judicial partners,” Sheriff Pat Labat said.

WHAT HAPPENED ON MARCH 11, 2005?

Before the first shooting, Fulton County Deputy Cynthia Hall was escorting Nichols to his retrial on rape and other charges. At some point, Nichols overpowered Hall, stole her gun and severely beat her.

Nichols walked into the courthouse to search for Barnes. He took several hostages and overpowered a second deputy and used their gun to shoot and kill Barnes then Brandau in the judge’s courtroom.

Nichols tried to escape the courthouse when Teasley chased after him. Nichols fired multiple shots at Teasley, killing the deputy.

Over the course of several hours, Nichols carjacked multiple victims, including two reporters from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and tried to rob a couple in Buckhead.

Minutes later, Nichols killed Wilhelm and took his gun and pickup truck.

HOW WAS NICHOLS CAPTURED?

For 26 hours, authorities from all law enforcement agencies searched for Nichols. Then they got a 911 call from a Gwinnett County woman who said Nichols broke into her apartment and held her hostage.

In an interview with Channel 2′s Carol Sbarge in 2015, Smith said her life at that time was a mess.

“It was very clear to me this was the lifechanging moment for me,” she said.

Smith said that she felt like God spoke to her. She said she began to read and talk to Nichols, telling him everyone has bad things in their lives.

“I was able to have conversation with Brian Nichols that helped him understand I’ve been there,” she said in 2015.

Smith said he let her leave and she called 911. After SWAT arrived at her apartment, Nichols surrendered. In 2008, a jury found Nichols guilty on 54 counts.

