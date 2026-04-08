Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson step away from Masters. Fellow golfers hope they return soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The two have combined to make nearly 60 starts and win eight green jackets. But for the first time in 32 years, the Masters will be played without both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the tournament.

“I wish both of them were here. We all do. We wish them well and hopefully we can get them back next year,” Harris English told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

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Mickelson announced on Thursday that he would miss the tournament due to a “personal health matter.”

Woods withdrew last week after he was arrested for driving under the influence after his car flipped near his home in Florida. Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges, but said he would step away from golf “to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Jason Day had a strong reaction when he was asked about Woods’ arrest.

“I look at it and go, he’s just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles. It’s unfortunate, the only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well. But when you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s probably driving and a little bit under the influence,” Day said.

“He was my hero growing up. The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope that -- it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him. Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It’s really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he’s getting the help now, which is good. I’m just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better,” Day added.

Rory McIlroy, the defending Masters champion, acknowledged both Woods and Mickelson at the champions dinner on Tuesday night.

McIlroy said he hopes they find health and peace in whatever they are going through. He would love nothing more than to see Woods and Mickelson back at Augusta National next year.

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