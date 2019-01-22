0 This is what life was like the last time Atlanta hosted a Super Bowl

The last time a Super Bowl was held in Atlanta, it was the year 2000 and held in the Georgia Dome.

The St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-1 when Mike Jones stopped Kevin Dyson just short of the goal-line on the game’s final play. Quarterback Kurt Warned threw for 414 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was named the game’s MVP.

An ice storm hit Atlanta during the week of the game and many doubted the city’s ability to host the event. Despite the concerns, the Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2019.

One person who was at that game in the audience is also returning. L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay was just 14-years-old when he watched the game at the Georgia Dome with his family.

A lot has changed since then. Take a look back at what life was like in the year 2000.

Super Bowl XXXIV

Halftime Show

The crowd of 72,625 saw Faith Hill sing the National Anthem and a halftime show featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Edward James Olmos. It was something, to say the least.

The year 2000 in popular culture

The world didn't end with Y2K

Y2K, the infamous millenium bug, was expected to cause chaos around the globe on computers at the stroke of midnight. John Swindells/Flickr

Y2K was the infamous 'millennium bug.' In 1999, there was fear throughout the globe that chaos would be caused on computers at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2000. By the end of the year, many companies converted to new, exisiting software and some people even had bunkers made in their homes. In the end, nothing happened.

Most popular song

Faith Hill had the most popular song of the year with "Breathe" and you listened to it on a radio or your cd player.

The highest grossing film in 2000

Tom Cruise takes a break to greet fans on the set of a film from the Mission Impossible franchise. Getty Images

Tom Cruise was the king of the movies. Mission Impossible II, the second installment of the long-running franchise was the biggest moneymaker at the box office.

Selfies were a lot different

Crowd of people take photos in 2000 2008 Getty Images

You didn't use a camera phone, you used a digital camera or a disposable one.

Pottermania continues its grip on the world

The third book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, was released.

The reality TV boom continues

'Survivor' went on the air and millions of Americans tuned in to see 16 people outwit, outplay and outlast each other in Borneo.

2000 was the year digital music became a thing

Getty Images

Before streaming, you had to go to physically go into a store and buy your music. Music-sharing network, Napster, changed all that.

Before she was the biggest star in the world...

Getty Images

Beyonce was the lead singer of Destiny's Child. The girl group had a breakthrough in 2000 with "Say My Name" but also a major shakeup when two of the original members left and were replaced by Michelle Williams.

The New York Yankees won the World Series

Getty Images

They defeated the Mets four games to one in the series that is often referred to as the "Subway Series."

