These custom Georgia license plates were rejected in 2025

ATLANTA — We spend a lot of time in our cars, so it makes sense that we had to make them as close to our personalities as possible.

Every year, hundreds of people submit their requests to customize their license plate. And every year, hundreds of people’s ideas don’t make the cut.

Through an open records request, Channel 2 Action News has obtained a list of all 659 custom license plates that the state says aren’t up to speed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some folks wanted to shout out their favorite celebrities, like Taylor Swift, rapper Sexyy Red and Kanye West.

Others hoped to show off their favorite Disney characters like Mulan, Simba and Mufasa.

Many drivers thought they could pull one over on state officials by misspelling expletives or using acronyms and numbers, but you didn’t quite get past them.

And while some were just clever, the state doesn’t want the license plates to be a distraction on the road.

We pulled out dozens of our favorite license plates that you can see in the gallery above.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group