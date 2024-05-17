These are the most popular baby names for girls in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular baby names for each state on Thursday.

For the third year in a row, “Olivia” took the crown on the girls list in Georgia. It was also the most popular girl name nationwide.

The SSA releases a list every year that tracks baby names given to boys and girls in every state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards and the list has been released every year since 1997.

The SSA data shows that 479 girls were given the name Olivia in 2023 compared to 544 girls named Olivia the year before. Charlotte, Amelia, Emma and Ava round out the top five.

Here’s the rest of the top 25 girl names for Georgia. You can see the full top 100 list here.

Olivia: 479 Charlotte: 425 Amelia: 416 Emma: 401 Ava: 394 Sophia: 321 Isabella: 309 Evelyn: 274 Nova: 267 Elizabeth: 258 and Harper: 258 (tied) Mia: 252 Luna: 226 Chloe: 225 Eleanor: 223 Madison: 209 Naomi: 207 Scarlett: 204 Emily: 201 Lily: 196 Aria: 191 Abigail: 190 Sofia: 188 Ivy: 185 Hazel: 184 Genesis: 179

