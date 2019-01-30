ATLANTA - Temperatures are dangerously cold this morning -- they range from the teens to mid-20s in north Georgia. It's some of the coldest air of the season.
The wind chills are making it feel like 18 degrees in Atlanta and eve colder in the northern metro Atlanta areas.
"Make sure you bundle up. You have on a good, warm coat, gloves, a hat, scarves. Those will keep you warm," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton.
We're tracking our next warmup and have the updated weather forecast for the Super Bowl, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of the north Georgia mountain counties until 11 a.m. The wind chill could make it feel like zero to 5 degrees.
Wind chill advisory in the north Georgia mountains until 11am -- at times, it will feel like it's in the low single digits.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 30, 2019
Don't forget about your pets in cold like this -- limit their time outdoors this morning, too! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PTLeEUoLcB
Most of the moisture from Tuesday has dried out but there may still be some that has frozen over in shady areas or under overpasses.
[PHOTOS: Snow falls across parts of north Georgia]
There are several counties that are on a 2-hour delay for schools: Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Union counties.
Temperatures will rise into the high 30s and low 40s for most later Wednesday.
The next chance for rain comes this weekend.
