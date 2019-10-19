Teen daughters of 'Real Housewives' star apparently now own restaurant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The teenage daughters of Jamal and Gizelle Bryant are the apparent new owners of Arizona's Steakhouse in Stonecrest, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gizelle Bryant is a reality star from "The Real Housewives of Potomac," while Rev. Jamal Bryant is the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.
In an Instagram post this week, Gizelle Bryant said their three daughters, Grace, Angel and Adore, are the new owners of the popular restaurant, located near The Mall at Stonecrest. Grace is 14 years old, and Adore and Angel are 13-year-old twins.
"Sooo excited about my girls starting THEIR OWN road of greatness. Join us as they reopen and relaunch THEIR restaurant!" she wrote in the post. She also teased a "relaunch" event at Arizona's on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.
Details of the transaction — and what management might look like moving forward — were not immediately available.
The couple divorced about 10 years ago, but Gizelle Bryant said at a "Real Housewives" reunion last month that they are back together.
Rev. Bryant commented "Super proud" under the Instagram post.
According to DeKalb County tax records, the property has been owned by Florida-based Noble Management Company.
Arizona's is a community staple and popular dining spot in the DeKalb County city. It temporarily closed in August after failing two health inspections in a row, but announced it was reopening with a new manager.
This story was written by J.D. Capelouto for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}